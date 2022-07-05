Excise team seizes 440 kgs ganja worth ₹ 1 crore

Major part of the contraband was to be delivered in Maharashtra

Around 440 kgs of dry ganja worth ₹ 1 crore was seized from three persons by Telangana Prohibition and Excise teams of Rangareddy in Uppal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday night. Major part of the contraband which was brought from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was supposed to be delivered in Solapur and Sangli of Maharashtra. The rest was to be distributed in the city.

Malkajgiri’s District Prohibition and Excise officer D Arun Kumar said that based on a tip-off they maintained vigil in Uppal Bhagayath and found three persons moving plastic crates from a van to a car. “They tried to escape on seeing us, but were caught. After serving them a search memo, we inspected the vehicles and found 27 crates filled with 216 packets of dry ganja,” said Mr Arun Kumar. Altogether, 440 kgs of ganja worth ₹ 1 crore was seized.

The arrested accused are P Arjun from East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, N Kiran Kumar from Pedapally, and Syed Taher from Hyderabad.

Upon enquiry, Arjun said that based on instructions from P Raj Veerendra Kumar and Teja, he brought the ganja from Vishakapatnam to be handed over to Kiran Kumar. Further, Kiran Kumar revealed that he, along with another person, was supposed to distribute some quantity of the contraband to Syed and Fazal, and the balance of it had to be transported to Sangli and Solapur. Those who are absconding are Raj Veerendra Kumar, Teja, Sandeep and Fazal.

The Excise team includes B Mukunda Reddy, Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent; S Chandrashekar Goud, Prohibition and Excise inspector; L Maheshwar Reddy, Md Abdul Jabbar who are Prohibition and Excise Sub inspector, staff from Uppal Excise Station.