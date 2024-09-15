ADVERTISEMENT

Excise State Task Force seizes 170 kg of ganja from a gang of eight in Hyderabad

Published - September 15, 2024 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State Task Force (STF) of the Telangana Excise department intercepted a vehicle carrying 170 kg of ganja in Hyderabad on Friday evening. Eight people were arrested in connection with the seizure, which is estimated to be worth around ₹60 lakh.

The ganja was being transported from Odisha to Maharashtra by Ismail Turiki, Mohammed Asis Rajan, Shailendra Karat Ilias Banti, Jeevan Nana Nikit, Kewal Vinay Mukure, Malkangiri Lakshminarayana Giyakh, Dharmaraju Dora and Amar. The STF team, led by DSP Tula Srinivasa Rao, intercepted the vehicle in the Pedda Amberpet area. The ganja was concealed in specially designed shelves within the van.

Excise Enforcement Joint Commissioner Qureshi said that the accused were part of a well-organized gang involved in the smuggling of ganja. The gang had been operating for several months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US