Excise State Task Force seizes 170 kg of ganja from a gang of eight in Hyderabad

Published - September 15, 2024 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State Task Force (STF) of the Telangana Excise department intercepted a vehicle carrying 170 kg of ganja in Hyderabad on Friday evening. Eight people were arrested in connection with the seizure, which is estimated to be worth around ₹60 lakh.

The ganja was being transported from Odisha to Maharashtra by Ismail Turiki, Mohammed Asis Rajan, Shailendra Karat Ilias Banti, Jeevan Nana Nikit, Kewal Vinay Mukure, Malkangiri Lakshminarayana Giyakh, Dharmaraju Dora and Amar. The STF team, led by DSP Tula Srinivasa Rao, intercepted the vehicle in the Pedda Amberpet area. The ganja was concealed in specially designed shelves within the van.

Excise Enforcement Joint Commissioner Qureshi said that the accused were part of a well-organized gang involved in the smuggling of ganja. The gang had been operating for several months.

