GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Excise officials seized contraband worth ₹3.73 crore in January

February 22, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur
Excise and police officials destroying ganja crop in Sangareddy district.

Excise and police officials destroying ganja crop in Sangareddy district. | Photo Credit: File photo

In a month-long drive in January across Telangana, officials from the Excise and Prohibition Department have seized contraband worth ₹3.73 crore. This includes a total of 33 ganja plants, 1,392 kilograms dry marijuana, 20 grams of MDMA, eight LSD blots, 56 grams of charas, 210 grams of poppy straw, 45.06 kilograms of ganja chocolates and 1.74 kilograms of alprazolam.

The special drive was a collaborative effort with the help and support of the local law and order police and the railway authorities, officials said. It resulted in a total of 187 cases being registered, and 242 arrests.

“The motive behind the drive was to curb the narcotics menace in the State. More such raids are planned in the coming few months,” officials said. 

Officials from the department said that Thorrur of Mahabubabad topped the list with seizure of 201 kilograms, followed by Bhadrachalam of Kothagudem with 114 kilograms of dry ganja. 

Interestingly, 20 grams MDMA and eight LSD blots were seized, which marked the first case of 2024 of Nampally Excise in Hyderabad.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.