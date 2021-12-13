Excise Minister reviews illicit arrack issue

HYDERABAD

13 December 2021 21:40 IST

The distillation of arrack in Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Thorrur and Maripeda of erstwhile Warangal district was discussed at a review meeting held by Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud here on Monday. The meeting was held based on information that the contraband production has resumed in the localities after lock down.

A few places in Achampet, Kollapur too were identified where the menace is prevalent. The Minister has directed the officials to curb the menace.

Measures to contain sale and supply of ganja, policy on Neera, too has come up for discussion. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Director of Prohibition and Excise department Sarfaraz Ahmad and others were present at the meeting.

Advertising

Advertising