 ‘Excise income in Telangana increased to ₹ 36,000 crore’

Teach a lesson to the TRS, Revanth urges voters in campaign at Munugode

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has urged the voters to teach a lesson to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), alleging that it had failed to meet the expectations of people and could not fulfil the promises made in the past.

Mr. Revanth Reddy participated in the election campaign at Tangedupalli, Lakkaram, Chotuppal Kaman and Malkapuram on Tuesday.

“Telangana become a haven for drunken people. The Excise income has increased to ₹ 36,000 crore from the ₹ 10,000 crore at the time of separate State formation and all this was the hard eared money of the women in the State finding way to liquor shops. Had the martyrs sacrificed their lives for this?” asked Mr. Revanth Reddy while campaigning for party candidate Palvai Sravanthi at Lakkaram.

Stating that there are several problems in Munugode which are pending for several years, the TPCC president questioned why canals were dug when Lakkaram tank was filled. He dared the contesting TRS and BJP candidates not to seek vote by offering liquor.

Addressing a gathering at Choutuppal, the TPCC president urged the people to vote for Ms. Sravanthi to fight for the development of the constituency and grill the government.