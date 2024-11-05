Excise dept incinerates 7,951 kilograms of drugs worth ₹11.61 crore in October

Telangana Prohibition & Excise Department incinerated 7,951 kilograms of drugs, including significant quantities of ganja, worth ₹11.61 crore in October.

According to the Director, Prohibition & Excise, VB Kamalassan Reddy, the contraband, primarily sourced from Andhra-Odisha border, Goa, Bengaluru and overseas in select cases, was seized in 703 cases across 10 districts in Telangana.

The programme was initiated across 10 districts of Telangana in October.

Kothagudem topped the list by destroying 1,664 kilograms of ganja worth ₹2.79 crore in 34 cases. This was followed by Secunderabad, which reported incineration of 1,923 kilograms of ganja, hashish oil, alprazolam, opium, MDMA, poppy husk among others worth ₹2.27 crore in 92 cases.

Hyderabad followed the list and destroyed 2,167 kilograms of drugs worth ₹2.15 crore in 206 cases.

Meanwhile, 1,120 kilograms of the contraband worth ₹1.88 crore, seized in 237 cases, was destroyed in Khammam, while in Adilabad, 412 kilogram of marijuana worth ₹1.02 crore, seized in 48 cases, was destroyed.

In Medak, 107 kilograms of drugs worth ₹87.27 lakh in 26 cases was destroyed and 411 kilograms of drugs worth ₹25.14 lakh in 36 cases was destroyed in Malkajgiri.

In Suryapet, 87 kilograms worth ₹21.65 lakh in 15 cases was incinerated, the number stood at 47 kilograms, worth ₹11.76 lakh, in Nalgonda, was seized in a single case.

Twelve kilograms of marijuana and its derivatives worth ₹2.21 lakh in nine cases were destroyed in Yadadri.

According to the Excise officials, incineration of the remaining stock of about ₹70 crore will be taken up in November.

