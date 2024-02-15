ADVERTISEMENT

Excise Circle Inspector killed, SI injured in hit-and-run incident in LB Nagar 

February 15, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Station House Officer of Charminar Excise Police, Mohd Sadiq Ali, was killed while Kaja Valli Mohinuddin, Sub-Inspector at Narayanaguda Excise Police Station, sustained severe injuries in a hit and run accident reported in the early hours of Wednesday. 

The officials were going towards Malaket from LB Nagar when a car coming on the wrong direction rammed their bike. The two were immediately taken to a private hospital, where Ali succumbed  while Mohinuddin is undergoing treatment for injuries.

Officials, who seized the car, are on the lookout for the driver who is absconding. The case has been booked under Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. 

Ali, who was a resident of Moosarambhag, lived with his wife and two daughters. Efforts are on to trace and map the absconding driver, the officials informed.

