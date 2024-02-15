GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Excise Circle Inspector killed, SI injured in hit-and-run incident in LB Nagar 

February 15, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Station House Officer of Charminar Excise Police, Mohd Sadiq Ali, was killed while Kaja Valli Mohinuddin, Sub-Inspector at Narayanaguda Excise Police Station, sustained severe injuries in a hit and run accident reported in the early hours of Wednesday. 

The officials were going towards Malaket from LB Nagar when a car coming on the wrong direction rammed their bike. The two were immediately taken to a private hospital, where Ali succumbed  while Mohinuddin is undergoing treatment for injuries.

Officials, who seized the car, are on the lookout for the driver who is absconding. The case has been booked under Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. 

Ali, who was a resident of Moosarambhag, lived with his wife and two daughters. Efforts are on to trace and map the absconding driver, the officials informed.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.