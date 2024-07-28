Exchanges between Akbaruddin, CM Reddy lights up Telangana Assembly

There were interesting exchanges between AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the Assembly on Saturday over the development of Old City, Metro Train connectivity, law and order situation, wakf properties and election-related cases.

Responding to a mention by Mr. Owaisi said the City police had withdrawn an election case registered against “bade bhai ke bhai” (Union Minister Amit Shah) in the Old City — recollecting Chief Minister’s reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘bade bhai’ (elder brother) at an official event. At the same time they had decided to continue a petty case registered against him even after deciding to drop it following an Inquiry.

Intervening on it, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister would be like an elder brother to every Chief Minister in the federal system and the State Government would continue to work to get funds from the Centre despite its neglect of the State in the Union Budget. On the election cases mentioned, he said he would inquire into it and the government had already moved the court to continue the case against Mr. Shah and others on the charges of using children in a poll campaign.

About Mr. Owaisi’s criticism that the government had laid the foundation stone for MGBS-Falaknuma-Chandrayangutta without even calling for tenders and finalising the contractor, Mr. Revanth Reddy said they were planning to execute the project in the joint venture mode with support of funding from the Centre through L&T itself and the State Government would complete it before the next Assembly election even if the Centre fails to come forward.

The Chief Minister said his government would complete the metro rail connectivity to the Old City and seek support for the Congress even in Chandrayangutta constituency represented by Mr. Owaisi and he would wish to get elected Mr. Owaisi from Kodangal if he was ready to contest on Congress ticket.

On the protection of wakf properties, Mr. Owaisi requested the government to complete the CID inquiry ordered by the previous government and put the land-grabbers behind bars.

