Exchange of fire between Maoists and police in Telangana’s Manuguru mandal

Bhadradri-Kothagudem:

15 July 2020 12:34 IST

Incident occurred when about 500 police personnel launched a combing operation in Mallepallithogu forest belt

An exchange of fire took place between police and suspected Maoists at Mallepallithogu forest area in Manuguru mandal in Telangana on Wednesday morning.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of some armed rebels, a large posse of about 500 police personnel, split into separate teams, launched a combing operation in Mallepallithogu forest belt, police sources said.

A gun battle subsequently ensued between the suspected Maoists and a team of special party police. The rebels retreated into forests amid heavy rain.

Advertising

Advertising

The police recovered several kit bags from the scene of encounter. There were no immediate reports of casualties and a massive is on to track down the rebels.