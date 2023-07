Exceptional heavy rain across State; Chityal records historic high of 61.6 cm

July 27, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana was battered by “exceptionally” heavy rainfall with the integrated highest rainfall recorded when Chityal in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district recorded 61.6 cm, surpassing the earlier record of 51.6 cm in Wazeed (Mulugu) on July 19, 2013, based on 2004-2022 rainfall data on Thursday.

Several places received 20 cm or more rain, including Regonda (47 cm), Ghanpur of J. Bhupalpally (46 cm), Parkal in Hanumakonda (46 cm), Mogullapalle in J. Bhupalpally (43cm), Venkatapur (37 cm), Govindaraopet (33 cm), Shayampet in Hanumakonda (30 cm), Jammikunta in Karimnagar (29 cm), Atmakur in Hanumakonda (29) cm, Nallabelly in Warangal (29 cm) and Hasanparthy in Hanumakonda (29 cm).

Other places which recorded more than 20 cm of rain included Huzurabad (Karimnagar) 28 cm, Bheemadevarpalle (Hanumakonda) 26 cm, Pinapaka ( B. Kothagudem) 25 cm, Zaffergadh (Jangaon) 25 cm, Bhupalpalle 24 cm, Boath (Adilabad) 23 cm, Mahabubabad 23 cm, Kodakandla (Jangaon) 22 cm, Parvathagiri (Warangal) 22 cm, Kothagudem (B. Kothagudem) 22 cm, Chennaraopet (Warangal) 21 cm, Nirmal Khanapur (Warangal) 21 cm, Sarangapurnrl (Nirmal) 21 cm, Dharmasagar (Hanumakonda) 21 cm, Narsampet (Warangal) 20 cm, Sirpuru (Kumaram Bheem) 20 cm, Kothaguda (Mahabubabad) 20 cm, Sangem (Warangal) 20 cm, Palawancha ( B. Kothagudem) 20 cm.

The India Meteorological Department and TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in their reports informed that extremely heavy rainfall (above 20.4 cm) was received at isolated places over Jayashankar, Mulugu, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Jagtial and Adilabad districts.

Very Heavy Rainfall (11.6 cm to 20.4 cm) was received at many places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, Khammam, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Jagtial districts.

Heavy Rainfall (6.5 cm to 11.6 cm) was received at many places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, Khammam, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Wanaparthy districts. Moderate Rainfall (1.6 cm to 6.4 cm) was received at many places all over the State. Within GHMC, the highest recorded rainfall has been 6.9 cm at Kapra in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Vigorous monsoon plus low pressure

While the Southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana, the well-marked low-pressure area over south Odisha adjoining north Andhra Pradesh has weakened into a low pressure area over the same region.

Forecast for the twin cities is generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and maximum temperature to remain around 27 degree C and minimum of 21 degree C. Heavy rain has been forecast for the regions of Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mancherial, Jagityal, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Siddipet while light/moderate rain is expected in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Malakjgiri-Medchal, Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar districts. Thunder and lightening with gusty winds of up to 40 kmph are also likely.