Except for spreading hatred, and lies, BJP did nothing for Telangana: TRS

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao hoists Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) flag during party’s plenary session on the occasion of its 21st foundation day, in Hyderabad, April 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) slammed the BJP for its rhetoric, claimed the party was wrongly taking credit for Telangana-based schemes, and wants BJP leadership to suspend State BJP president Bandi Sanjay.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has claimed that except for spreading hatred, lies, and distorting history, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done no good for the people in the last eight years, after coming to power in the name of religion.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Tuesday, TRS legislators K.P. Vivekanand and M.S. Prabhakar Rao said that people were realising the BJP’s tactics steadily and hoped that they would respond appropriately when needed.

They termed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment stating that Alluri Sitarama Raju had fought for Telangana, as “hilarious.”

The TRS legislators further claimed BJP leaders had spread misinformation by stating that Mission Bhagiratha was nothing but the Centre’s Jal Jivan Mission, while forgetting that Telangana’s scheme was under implementation much before the Centre’s scheme. They reminded BJP leaders that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had complimented Mission Bhagiratha during its launch in the State much before the Jal Jivan Mission was launched.

The TRS legislators also slammed BJP president J.P. Nadda’s comments on the Aarogya Sri scheme. They denied claims of Aarogya Sri being a copy of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, remarking the former scheme was in vogue much before the latter. They sought to know from BJP leaders whether the Centre would think of a PM-KISAN scheme without the implementation of the investment support scheme Rythu Bandhu by the Telangana Government.

Furthermore, Mr. Vivekanand and Mr. Rao termed State BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s comments about digging up mosques and banning the Urdu language as “mindless” and indicative of his unstable mind. They demanded that the BJP leadership suspend Mr. Sanjay from the party for his provocative remarks as they were more venomous than those made by other BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal, who were suspended after their controversial statements on Prophet Mohammed.

On Mr. Modi’s invitation to GHMC corporators of BJP to attend a meeting with him, the TRS leaders said they were seriously disappointed and wanted to know whether BJP members were being called to get training in spreading lies.

Instead of fanning communal passion, the BJP leaders should work for the development of Telangana, they suggested.

On the Jubilee Hills rape case, TRS leaders felt that the law would take its own course. They suggested that BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao hand over proof, if any, to the investigating officers instead of seeking publicity.

Mr. Rao was booked after sharing video clippings which allegedly revealed the identity of the teenaged survivor.