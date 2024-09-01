Exams postponed 

In view of the prevailing weather conditions and heavy to moderate rain forecast in parts of the State and the government’s direction in declaring Monday a holiday for all government and private educational institutions, various examinations too stand postponed.

According to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, the B. Tech III year I Sem examination, B. Pharm III year I Sem and MBA I year I Sem examinations scheduled for Monday will be held on Thursday.

Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, stated that all examinations to be held on Monday in its jurisdiction stands postponed and all the remaining exams will be conducted as per the timetable. Schedule of the postponed exam will be disclosed later.

Other universities in the State where examinations are scheduled also made similar announcements on exam postponement.

