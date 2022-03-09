Telangana

Exam for entry into residential welfare institutions on May 8

VTG CET-2022 notification for admission into class 5 in Social, Tribal, BC and General Welfare Residential Educational Institutions for the academic year 2022-2023 was issued by chief convener and TSRWEIS secretary Ronald Rose on Wednesday.

Candidates currently studying in class 4 are eligible to apply. They can submit online applications from March 9 to 28 by making a payment of ₹100 towards application fee. Candidates can also call toll free number 1800-425-45678 for admission-related queries. The entrance exam will be conducted on May 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at designated centres across Telangana.

In total, there are 272 institutions with a total intake of 48,280 students. Candidates are requested to visit the following websites for prospectus, eligibility criteria and submission of online applications: www.tgcet.cgg.gov.in; www.tswreis.ac.in; www. tresidential.cgg.gov.in; www. tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in and www. mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in, said a press release.


