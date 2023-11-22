Ex-TDP leader and actor Divyavani joins Congress

November 22, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and actor Divyavani joined the Congress party on Wednesday. She met All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge Manikrao Thakre and formally joined the party. She was welcomed into the party fold by Mr. Thakre by offering a kanduva.

Ms. Divyavani, who was the official spokesperson of the TDP in Andhra Pradesh, had quit the party last June alleging ‘humiliation’ by a section of the party leaders. She had been maintaining a low profile till her latest decision to join the Congress today. She is a popular Telugu actor and TV artiste.

