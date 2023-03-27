Ex-PCC chief DS writes to Kharge clearing the air on his visit to Gandhi Bhavan; sends his resignation letter, citing ill-health

March 27, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former PCC chief and senior Congress leader Dharmapuri Srinivas in a surprise move has sent is letter to the party leadership, saying he has decided to keep away from active politics in view of ill-health and clarified that his elder son D. Sanjay alone had rejoined the party on Sunday.

A day after it was widely reported that he joined the Congress along with his son and former Nizamabad Mayor Dharmapuri Sanjay in Gandhi Bhavan in the presence of TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and others, his dramatic letter and a short video clip of his wife D. Vijayalaxmi showing the former BRS MP’s resignation letter caught everyone off guard. She appealed to the Congress leaders and media not to come to their house.

In another video clip, Mr. Srinivas is seen appending his signature on the letter addressed the AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The letter says that he had come to Gandhi Bhavan yesterday as his son had rejoined the Congress party.

“Although I am a hardcore Congress man, given my present fragile health condition I am no more active in politics. An impression has been created as if I too rejoined the Congress. If you get such an impression please treat this as my resignation letter. Also, do not link my son’s rejoining the Congress with his bid for ticket in the elections,” he said in his letter.

Mr. Srinivas during media interaction on Sunday had expressed happiness at returning to the Congress fold. Senior Congress leaders had welcomed him into the party by offering party ‘kanduva’.

Sources close to the senior leader said under pressure from his sons, Mr. Srinivas had to sent in his letter. His younger son D. Arvind is the BJP MP from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency while the elder one D. Sanjay was the Congress Mayor and then had shifted loyalty to the BRS along with his father before returning to the Congress fold yesterday.

Mr. Sanjay has been aspiring to make a comeback to active politics after lying low for some years after he was involved in a Nirbhaya case, which was subsequently quashed by the lower court. He is planning to test his luck in the coming Assembly elections from Nizamabad seat, which is why he chose to rejoin the party along with his father on Sunday. It is also understood that Mr Arvind too has evinced interest in contesting the Assembly election from Armoor seat in Nizamabad district.

Congress sources maintained that internal differences among the brothers has resulted in the present scenario. They pointed out that Mr. Srinivas’s return to the Congress would have upset the prospects of Mr. Arvind and the BJP in the district, given the strong support the senior leader enjoys among the Munnuru Kapu community. They also pointed out that Mr. Sanjay’s re-entry would be a set back for the Congress as his active participation in the programmes would bring back into limelight the Nirbhaya case.

Party leaders also fault the TPCC chief’s hasty decision to welcome back Mr. Srinivas and his son when a majority of the old Nizamabad district leaders opposed their re-entry into the Congress. “When the Congress needed his services, Mr. Srinivas chose to ditch the party and join the TRS to become an MP. After he has enjoyed the full tenure, he has come back to the Congress and now wants his son to be given the ticket,” a senior TPCC office-bearer told The Hindu.