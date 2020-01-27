Ex-officio members play a key role

Ex-officio members comprising MPs and legislators were crucial in the election of the chairman in Tukkuguda municipality of Maheswaram Assembly constituency represented by Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy.
In an elected body of 15, the BJP won nine, TRS five and an independent one but the Minister was said to have played a key role in enlisting the support of independent Kantekar Madhu Mohan. Yet, the TRS required four more votes which they got in the form of ex-officio members.
In Bollarum Municipality, local TRS MLA G. Mahipal Reddy had applied as ex-officio member but stayed away from voting after two warring groups within TRS contested the election for chairmanship. Ultimately, the unofficial candidate Kolan Roja Rani won the election.
