Ex-MP donates 1,000 PPE kits to hospital

TRS leader and former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy donated 1,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to doctors and other staff at the government headquarters hospital in Kothagudem on Sunday.

Mr Reddy along with the Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Kancharla Chandrasekhar Rao and others visited the government hospital in the coal town and handed over the PPE kits to hospital superintendent Sarala. He lauded the relentless services of doctors, nurses and other frontline warriors during these unprecedented times.

He said the State government has initiated concrete measures to effectively tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, curb the spread of coronavirus and provide succour to the poor.