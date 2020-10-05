Ex-MLA’s wife chosen as TRS candidate

Ms. Sujata, widow of former Dubbak MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy, has been named as the TRS candidate for the by-election to the constituency caused by the death of her husband.

Her name was announced by TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He said on the occasion that the family members of Ramalinga Reddy were the right choice to contest the election on behalf of the party because the late leader played an active part in separate Telangana movement. He worked hard for the development of the constituency till his last breath.

Since the family had wide contacts throughout the constituency, it was decided that its members continue to represent the constituency to take forward the development agenda of Ramalinga Reddy and the programmes of government. His wife was chosen after consulting all leaders in the district.