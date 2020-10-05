Ex-MLA’s wife chosen as TRS candidate

Ms. Sujata, widow of former Dubbak MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy, has been named as the TRS candidate for the by-election to the constituency caused by the death of her husband.
Her name was announced by TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He said on the occasion that the family members of Ramalinga Reddy were the right choice to contest the election on behalf of the party because the late leader played an active part in separate Telangana movement. He worked hard for the development of the constituency till his last breath.
Since the family had wide contacts throughout the constituency, it was decided that its members continue to represent the constituency to take forward the development agenda of Ramalinga Reddy and the programmes of government. His wife was chosen after consulting all leaders in the district.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath