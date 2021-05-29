Ex gratia sought for COVID victim

The Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TS-UTF) district committee has demanded that the State government sanction ₹50 lakh ex gratia to the bereaved family of social science teacher M Jagadeesh, 35, of the Zilla Parishad High School at Chennur in Kallur mandal, who died of COVID-19 on Thursday. In a statement, TS-UTF district general secretary P Nageswara Rao said Jagadeesh had attended the Khammam Municipal Corporation poll duty held recently. He subsequently contracted coronavirus and died at a hospital here on Thursday.

Several teachers, who had performed the election duty amid the pandemic, contracted the deadly virus and some of them fell victim to the highly contagious disease, he said, seeking sanction of Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia each to the kin of those teachers, who died due to COVID-19.

He wanted the government to bear all the medical expenses of the teachers undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the CPI (M) district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao on Friday demanded that the State government pay Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia and provide jobs to the kin of each of the teachers, who succumbed to COVID-19.

"The illogical decision to hold the civic polls in the midst of the pandemic situation is responsible for the death of several teachers due to COVID-19," Mr Rao charged.

He wanted the authorities to immediately withdraw the show-cause notices served on some teachers for not attending the poll duty in the KMC elections held on April 30. "Such a move is most unwarranted in these turbulent times amid the virulent spread of the second wave of COVID-19," he said.