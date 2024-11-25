 />

Ex-gratia sanction letters handed over to the families of two deceased Gulf migrant workers in Jagtial district

Published - November 25, 2024 10:11 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR/JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Sathyam on Monday handed over the ₹5 lakh ex-gratia sanction letters to the families of two deceased Gulf migrant workers in Kodimial mandal of Jagtial district.

The MLA visited the houses of the deceased Gulf migrant workers Ravinder of Dabbu Thimmaipally and K Srikanth of Nachupalli village on Monday (November 25) evening.

Ravinder died while working in Dubai on March 27 and Srikanth died in Qatar on September 9 this year.

The State government sanctioned ₹5 lakh ex-gratia each to the next of kin of the two deceased migrant labourers.

The amount will be credited into their bank accounts in the next couple of days.

