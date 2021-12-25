Ex gratia released to 133 families of farmers

The State Government released ₹7.95 crore on Friday to 133 families of farmers who committed suicide. Each family will get ₹ 6 lakh.

“The Collectors and District Magistrates in the State as indicated are authorized to draw the amount sanctioned and disburse the same to (133) families of farmers who have committed suicide due to failure of agriculture in the state through transfer to bank account by way of ECS and utilize funds for which it sanctioned and also directed to furnish utilisation certificates, duly verified by State Audit Authorities,” read the order issued by government.

Families of farmers who committed suicide had held a protest at Dharna Chowk here under the banner of Rytu Swarajya Vedika demanding payment of ex gratia on December 16.