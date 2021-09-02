Ex-gratia given to kin murdered by Maoists

Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt on Thursday handed over a cheque of ₹ 10 lakh ex-gratia sanctioned by the State government to Mangamma, wife of Madakam Santosh alias Chaithu, allegedly murdered by Maoists at Chelimela village in Charla mandal in 2014.

According to sources, the Maoist rebels allegedly killed Santosh by branding him as a “police informer” at the remote tribal village adjoining the volatile inter-State border with Chhattisgarh around seven years ago.

However, the local police subsequently denied the charges made by the rebels against Santosh, a villager of the border mandal, at that time.