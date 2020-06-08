Telangana

Ex gratia for deceased scribe

Nizamabad DCCB chairman expresses condolences to bereaved family

District Cooperative Central Bank chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy, here on Monday, announced an assistance of ₹50,000 to the bereaved family of a young electronic media journalist Manoj who passed away while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital on Sunday.

In a statement he said that Manoj’s untimely death moved him as he has fallen prey to the coronavirus while discharging his duties as a reporter. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

