Ex gratia for deceased scribe

District Cooperative Central Bank chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy, here on Monday, announced an assistance of ₹50,000 to the bereaved family of a young electronic media journalist Manoj who passed away while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital on Sunday.

In a statement he said that Manoj’s untimely death moved him as he has fallen prey to the coronavirus while discharging his duties as a reporter. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.