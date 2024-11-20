Ex gratia disbursed to 17 families of deceased Gulf migrant workers

In perhaps a first-of-its-kind initiative, the State government provided succour to as many as 17 families of Gulf migrant workers, who died while working in Gulf countries since December 7, 2023. An ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each was credited into the bank accounts of the kin of the 17 deceased Gulf workers on Wednesday coinciding with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s visit to Vemulawada town. Around 15 lakh migrant workers from Telangana are working in the six countries in the Gulf region. A majority of them hail from the erstwhile composite Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts and their contribution to India’s foreign exchange reserve is considered significant.

The Congress government issued G.O. No. 205 on September 16, 2024, paving way for financial assistance to the bereaved families of deceased Gulf migrant workers. In view of proposals from various other districts, the government on Wednesday allocated an additional fund of ₹1 crore for disbursement of ex gratia to the families of the deceased Gulf migrant workers in Kamareddy, Nirmal, Jagtial, Ranga Reddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Nizamabad districts.

Addressing the gathering at Gudi Cheruvu grounds in the temple town, the Chief Minister mooted setting up of Gulf Welfare Board in the State to ensure comprehensive welfare of Gulf migrant workers and their families.