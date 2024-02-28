Ex-CJI unveils APF’s new kitchen equipment at Kandi

February 28, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana inaugurated two automated rice-washing machines, designed for efficient cleaning and precise weighing of rice to be cooked, which would enhance the quality of the meal, an advanced curry making equipment and automated vessel cleaning machine at the Akshaya Patra Foundation’s (APF) Kandi unit on Wednesday.

Mr. Ramana was taken on the tour of the kitchen facilities and explained about the cooking processes at the centralised kitchen by the founder-chairman Madhu Pandit Dasa on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of operations in Telangana.

Trustee and regional president Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa said, since inception, the APF has fed more than 25 crore cumulative meals and thanked the State government, Centre’s Education Ministry, other donors and volunteers for providing the opportunity to serve children.

APF feeds 1.75 lakh children in the State and one lakh meals are made in the Kandi alone. The other centralised kitchens are in Narsingi, Nawabpet and Warangal, said a press release.

