Ex- adviser Rama Laxman passes away

25 February 2021 00:31 IST

Retired bureaucrat and former advisor to government on welfare A. Rama Laxman passed away on Wednesday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his condolences on the demise of the former advisor and recalled his association with him. The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Several Ministers including Municipal Administration Minister and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar recalled the services rendered by Rama Laxman as an IAS officer, especially for the marginal sections.

The retired bureaucrat was also active in the Telangana Rashtra Samiti during its struggle for separate statehood.

They conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family.