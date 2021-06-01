Eviction of Warangal Central Jail begins

The 135 year old Nizam era central prison at Warangal will soon be history as the jail authorities started vacating the 59.5 acre campus today for conversion into a super speciality hospital of the government.

Of the 954 prisoners in the jail, as many as 114 were shifted to different jails in the State with police escort. A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday directed jail authorities to handover the campus to health department by month end.

The jail had the largest number of convicts in the State. They numbered 612, of whom 75 were shifted to Cherlapalli open air jail in Hyderabad. The remand prisoners were sent to Mahbubabad sub-jail and high risk prisoners to Khammam district jail. Fifty prisoners were retained to run the petrol bunks of the jail in the town.

A committee was constituted to supervise shifting of material in the jail.