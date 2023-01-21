HamberMenu
Everyone should aim at women’s empowerment: Justice P. Sree Sudha

January 21, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

“Every section of the society should aim at achieving women’s empowerment,” said Justice P. Sree Sudha of the Telangana High Court on Saturday.

Speaking at a programme to create awareness on women’s empowerment, organised in Nizamabad by the District Legal Service Authority, the judge said that young women and girls should get motivated by success stories of women in the country and emulate them.

“The youth is the biggest asset of the country. What better resources can a country require,” the judge said.

District Collector C. Narayana Reddy said that women should develop self confidence and focus on their goals.

