Everyday begins on an apprehensive note

Elderly women lead a life of penury with officials ignoring their pleas for pension

Sirigi Gangamma is 67 years old and had lost her husband about a year ago. Her son Nagaiah, about 45 years old, is a sanitation worker and met with an accident some time back. Since then, he is unable to go for work and is dependent on his mother who has to feed him.

Gangamma is not getting old age pension and her repeated appeals to the authorities fell on deaf ears . Similar is the condition of Ankamma, another elderly woman. She gets her meal at the nearby anganwadi centre thanks to the mercy of the staff there. If it is a holiday, she has to depend on her neighbours to feed her. She has also lost her husband.

For both of them, residents of Maddikunta village in Sadashivapet mandal, every morning starts with an apprehension on how to lead the day.

On Sunday, when K. Naresh, a representative of ‘Little Soldiers,’ a voluntary organisation serving the poor, visited the house there was nothing to eat for both. “Psychologically, hunger begins when we start our day by brushing. Hence, she has not brushed her teeth. She consumed the banana supplied by us after brushing. We can understand their condition. In addition, she has to take care of her son Nagaiah as well,” said Mr. Naresh.

The neighbours informed that she never seeks any help from others and unless someone comes voluntarily. Some times she sleeps on an empty stomach.

“My husband used to get pension. But after his demise we have lost that little financial support. I have applied for pension but there has been no response. I request the officials to sanction pension and Antyodaya card so that our problems will be solved and we will not be dependent on anyone,” said Ms. Gangamma.