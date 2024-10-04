Every TS athlete should aim for a medal in 2028 Olympics: CM

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said every athlete from the State should target a medal in the 2028 Olympics, and assured complete support from the State government in this regard.

Speaking at the Chief Minister’s Cup torch relay ceremony at Lal Bahadur Stadium here on Thursday, Mr. Reddy reiterated that the State government is committed to make Telangana as the final destination for excellence in sports.

“As part of these efforts, we are going to start the Telangana Sports University in the city. The city hosted prestigious events like the 2002 National Games and the 2003 Afro-Asian Games, and Hyderabad was looked up as a role model in not only creating world class infrastructure but also in producing champion athletes,” he said.

“The achievements of boxer Nikhat Zareen, shuttler P.V. Sindhu are shining examples to name a few of some of the finest athletes Telangana has ever produced. We take pride in informing that putting aside the rules, cricketer Mohd Siraj was given a DSP post too,” Mr. Reddy said.

“We have even adopted the National under-17 football team to give the sport a big fillip,” he said.

“It is a fact that sports was neglected completely in the last 10 years of the previous government. Youth were lured away into unwanted activities like drug abuse during that phase,” the Chief Minister said.

“I take this opportunity to assure all those deserving athletes who missed out on getting the benefits due to them that the government will soon initiate measures in this regard,” he said.

“I will ensure that international standard sports academies are in place in all districts across the State soon for the benefit of the athletes from the rural areas also. We have an abundance of talent and all that is needed is to tap it and groom in a proper way and more importantly give due exposure at the right time,” the Chief Minister said.

“It is sports which is the binding force cutting across all religions and regions. We have to ensure that the youth are not distracted into any unwanted habits,” he said.

“The onus is on the athletes to set targets and chase them and the government will be there to back them fully,” he said, reminding that he dreamt of becoming a Chief Minister after becoming an MLA. “Now, that dream is realised,” he said amidst cheers from the audience.

