Every second village in Munugude has a police check-post

Adopting the concept of cluster management by posting a police picket for every three or four villages in Munugode constituency for the by-poll, Nalgonda police are striving to ensure it passes off peacefully.

The 162 villages coming under two districts of Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhongir in Munugode constituency are divided into clusters for the sake of security arrangements. The cluster includes a bigger village and two or three smaller ones.

A team of nearly 20 to 30 policemen led by a Sub-Inspector is deployed at a strategic point in this ‘security cluster’. They are accommodated in the Rytu Vedika buildings. “These teams had already been deployed nearly three to four weeks ago and are readily available to rush to any place in case of any eventuality,” Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari said on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Hindu, the IPS officer said the flaw of rushing additional forces from the headquarters of Nalgonda or Munugode in case of an emergency is rectified with the cluster management concept. In the backdrop of heightened political activity with multiple top leaders of different political parties from all corners of the State camping and campaigning in Munugode, the teams deployed in villages are to be helpful in ensuring police presence within minutes in case of emergency.

Security strategy

Cluster management is only one part of the security strategy. Hundred police check-posts have been set up in the 162 villages of the constituency covering three police sub-divisions of Nalgonda and Devarakonda in Nalgonda and Choutuppal of Rachakonda commissionerate. They are deployed at State borders, district borders and constituency entry and exit points. Each check-post would be headed by SI and 12 policemen working on two shifts.

With main political parties taking the by-poll seriously for different reasons, police started their security arrangements much before election notification was issued and divided their strategy into pre-poll and polling day phases. With the completion of filing of nominations and withdrawals, 14 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs), nine Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and seven Video Surveillance Teams (VSTs) were deployed. The first two teams would comprise officers and persons from Revenue and Police departments along with a videographer.

They and the VSTs would be continuously looking out for any Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations. So far, 14 persons holding weapon licence have surrendered their firearms. While 740 persons were bound over, 64 non-bailable warrants had been executed. Till now, 11 MCC violation-related cases were registered. An amount of ₹2,70,60,960 was seized while 856 litres of liquor was seized from different persons. A total of 64 cases under Excise Act were registered.

Eight companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force and Sashastra Seema Bal, arrived. They would be used for conducting route and flag marches and deployed on the day of polling at different places, the SP said. Additional forces of the State, including Armed Reserve battalions too are being drawn for bandobust.