Every party has to follow line of BJP: Sanjay

SANGAREDDY

29 December 2020 20:35 IST

People urged to contribute for building Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

BJP Telangana State unit president Bandi Sanjay has stated that all the political parties have to follow the line taken up by the BJP as people are not ready trust them unless they say ‘Jai Sriram’ and take up the saffron flag.

Participating in a programme at Bardipur Ashram in Jarasangam mandal on Tuesday, Mr. Sanjay urged the people to contribute for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

“The Hindus will reach each house and collect ₹ 10 from each family from January 20 to February10. We have to recognise the sacrifices made by the ‘karsevaks’ made in the past. When AIMIM was able to win five seats in Bihar with 12 % population without any promise of Rythu Bandhu or employment to each family, then why can the BJP not win with 85 % Hindu population?” asked Mr. Sanjay adding that the results of Dubbak and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections will be repeated in future.

