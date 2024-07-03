Every acre under agriculture should get Rythu funds: BJP

Telangana BJP has demanded the government to ensure financial assistance to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for every acre of agricultural land, instead of the purported idea of restricting the same to five acres only.

“Our party is very clear that funds should be given for each and every acre involved in farming. We are also in agreement with the government in not giving the benefit to the farmlands converted into real estate or other ventures,” said Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao at a press conference at the BJP office in the city on Wednesday.

Flanked by former MLC N. Ramachander Rao, the MP accused the Congress Government of resorting to “time delaying” tactics in implementing the guarantees to farmers, including the ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver, by forming a committee led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka now, seven months after coming to power.

“The time frame given by the ruling party has already passed and there is no sign of the government planning to implement the loan waiver or the financial assistance anytime soon. Farmers are suffering from inadequate supply of fertilizers, seeds and water. The unfortunate suicide of a farmer in Khammam complaining about lack of response from the government to his grievance is reflective of the misgovernance,” said Mr. Rao.

The government by delaying the implementation of schemes is only showing disrespect to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and former party president Sonia Gandhi as these were announced in their names. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has let himself loose with lot of promises and big talk during the elections, but he is yet to get a grip on the administration. Where will he get the money for the schemes and why does he sit in Delhi for days to decide on new party chief?,” he questioned.

Funds for panchayats

In a separate press conference, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar sought immediate release of funds for improving basic civic infrastructure in the villages and towns across the State. The non-release of funds has led to deterioration of roads, streetlights and others, with the panchayats and municipalities unable to even pay salaries to the staff or workers, he said.

The Congress Government is not bothered to release funds for essential works of local bodies but clearing the bills of “big time contractors with alacrity”. “From last year, the local bodies in village and municipal level have been bereft of any funds or development because the previous government had diverted ₹498 crore released by the Centre for other purposes. The current government has also failed to address these issues and even the house tax is going into the treasury,” he said.

