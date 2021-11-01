Events mark Vigilance Awareness Week

HYDERABAD

01 November 2021 20:23 IST

Aim to make systems more transparent, accountable

Public sector mining major NMDC as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2021 conducted competitions for employees, awareness and sensitisation programmes besides organising a session on ‘Corporate governance – leveraging technology and whistle blower mechanism’ with Central Vigilance Commission Additional Secretary Praveen Kumari Singh as the keynote speaker.

The company also conducted events, maintaining COVID protocol for students, at a few schools and colleges as a part of the outreach activity. Winners of the competitions were given away prizes by CMD Sumit Deb and Director (Technical) Somnath Nandi and Director (Production) Dilip Kumar Mohanty at the valedictory function on Monday. The Week, which was observed from October 26, had ‘Independent India @75: Self Reliance with Integrity’ as its theme, NMDC said in a release on conclusion of VAW-2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Deb said organisations must constantly aim to achieve greater transparency in operations. “NMDC’s digital transformation is designed to make our system more transparent and accountable,” he said.

Walkathon at BDL

Similarly, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) as part of the Week conducted elocution, slogan writing, poster/collage making and quiz competitions for employees, their spouses and children and students of DAV School, Bhanur. It also organised workshops /sensitisation programme, an online vendor meet, Gram Sabha at Bhanur village, Sangareddy district, and walkathon at BDL, Kanchanbagh Unit.

At the valedictory function, Vice Chancellor of Anurag University S.Ramachandram delivered a lecture on “Emerging Technology and Data Security”, a release from BDL on Monday said. Also, he launched Chetana, an annual newsletter published by BDL’s Vigilance Department in the presence of CMD Cmde Siddharth Mishra (retd) and senior officials of the company.