Event to hone tribal sporting talent

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

11 December 2020 23:18 IST

A mega sports event aimed at nurturing sporting talents among Adivasi youth got off to an impressive start under the aegis of the Mulugu district police at Medaram village in Mulugu district on Friday.

The sports tournament christened as ‘Mulugu trophy’ was inaugurated by the Eturunagaram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer Hanumant Kondiba at the sprawling grounds beside the tribal museum in the village.

Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil presided over the inaugural ceremony. Additional Collector Adarsh Surabhi, Mulugu ASP P. Sai Chaitanya and others were present.

Advertising

Advertising

The tournament will feature various competitions in a host of events including volleyball, athletics, kabaddi and kho-kho, sources said.

The competitions will be held at different venues under the ten police station limits spanning across nine mandals and culminate in the district level final matches in the next ten days.