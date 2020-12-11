Event to hone tribal sporting talent

A mega sports event aimed at nurturing sporting talents among Adivasi youth got off to an impressive start under the aegis of the Mulugu district police at Medaram village in Mulugu district on Friday.
The sports tournament christened as ‘Mulugu trophy’ was inaugurated by the Eturunagaram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer Hanumant Kondiba at the sprawling grounds beside the tribal museum in the village.
Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil presided over the inaugural ceremony. Additional Collector Adarsh Surabhi, Mulugu ASP P. Sai Chaitanya and others were present.
The tournament will feature various competitions in a host of events including volleyball, athletics, kabaddi and kho-kho, sources said.
The competitions will be held at different venues under the ten police station limits spanning across nine mandals and culminate in the district level final matches in the next ten days.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath