Event to connect venture capitalists, startups on August 18,19

Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), in association with leading incubation centres in the country in the biotech sector, would organise ‘Whale Tank Event, a Venture Capital – Biotech Startup Connect’, on August 18 and August 19. The two-day event would be held virtually and would bring startups, venture capitalists, pharma and biotech firms, and leading incubation centres on one platform.

The purpose of the event is to facilitate potential investments in bio startups and nurture the startup ecosystem in the life sciences space in India. “It is an excellent opportunity for startups in bio or life sciences, including MedTech, AgriTech, FemTech, Digital Health, eHealth and Health-Tech. It is an exceptional opportunity for big Pharma and biotech companies to evaluate and make smart investments into technologies/products,” an official release said.

For the participating startup, it gives a chance to demonstrate their product/technology to global industry leaders and promote their technologies and explore funding from prestigious venture capitalists. Some of the venture capitalists scheduled to attend the event, include Genome Capital, Indian Angel Network, BioAngels, Oyster Venture Partners, Technology Development Board - GoI, IdeaSpring, etc.