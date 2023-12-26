Event organisers booked for selling Sunburn tickets

December 26, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Officials from the Madhapur zone of Cyberabad police booked a case against the event organisers for listing Sunburn tickets for sale on BookMyShow website. Officials said that notices will be sent to BookMyShow for listing an event without police permission and selling tickets.

The Madhapur police booked a cheating case under Section 420 r/w 511 against event organiser Shushanth alias Sumanth Nani for listing the venue and collecting tickets through BookMyShow, confirmed the Admin Inspector, N. Bhaskar. “Further probe on refunding the public money, how many tickets were sold and how much money has been collected is under investigation,” said the official.

According to the BookMyShow listing, ticket prices ranged between ₹2,299 and ₹3,999 under different categories. It said that it was being held at an arena in Madhapur on December 31 at 8 p.m.

Additional DCP of Madhapur, N. Narasimha Reddy, said that the platform has listed the event for New Year’s eve even as the organisers have not approached the police for any permissions.

“There is a proper online channel in place for event organisers to apply and get permissions for events. Once approved, they must adhere to the guidelines and mandatory rules listed in the permission letter. One of the provisions also requires them to have proper CCTV cameras installed across the location with one person assigned to monitor the feed,” explained the official, adding that notices will be sent to the nodal officers of BookMyShow and others.