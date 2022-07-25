Evening OP clinics launched at govt hospitals

Evening Out-Patient (OP) clinics started functioning at major government hospitals in the State from Monday. The clinics will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on all working days. Sample collection too will be available in the evening.

Results of routine lab investigations would be made available on the same day so that patients could consult doctors in the evening.

The initiative was launched at hospitals attached to nine old government medical colleges and not at the newly established medical colleges. Some of the old medical colleges include Gandhi Medical College, Osmania Medical College, Kakatiya Medical College, Government Medical Colleges in Nizamabad and Siddipet. /