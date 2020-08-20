Evening clinics to resume at basti dawakhanas

Services at evening clinics in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) basthis would resume from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Blood samples collected at the clinics will be sent for tests at Telangana Diagnostics Laboratory. The out ptient timings would be increased in pimary heath centres (PHC). Instructions to this effect were passed by the Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender at a high-level meeting review meeting held with senior officials from the State Health department in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy was directed to prepare Fever Hospital, Nallakunta to attend all seasonal diseases cases.
The senior officials from the department apprised him about seasonal diseases, deliveries and services offered at major hospitals for COVID-19 and other diseases.
Officials informed him that incidence of malaria is likely to be high in Asifabad, Bhadrachalam and GHMC. In case of dengue, it is likely to be high in GHMC, Khammam, Karimnagar and Warangal. Measures taken to prevent these diseases, including swine flu, was informed by Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao.
Rapid test kits would be procured to detect dengue. Strength of doctors and other healthcare professionals at government health facilities, their requirement was discussed.
Accommodation for doctors and staff working in villages would be provided at nearby health centres. The Health Minister said that additional salary has to be given to those posted in far flung villages. Vaccination program will to be conducted as per schedule.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath