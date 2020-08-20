Evening clinics to resume at basti dawakhanas

OP timings in PHCs to increase

Services at evening clinics in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) basthis would resume from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Blood samples collected at the clinics will be sent for tests at Telangana Diagnostics Laboratory. The out ptient timings would be increased in pimary heath centres (PHC). Instructions to this effect were passed by the Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender at a high-level meeting review meeting held with senior officials from the State Health department in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy was directed to prepare Fever Hospital, Nallakunta to attend all seasonal diseases cases.

The senior officials from the department apprised him about seasonal diseases, deliveries and services offered at major hospitals for COVID-19 and other diseases.

Officials informed him that incidence of malaria is likely to be high in Asifabad, Bhadrachalam and GHMC. In case of dengue, it is likely to be high in GHMC, Khammam, Karimnagar and Warangal. Measures taken to prevent these diseases, including swine flu, was informed by Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao.

Rapid test kits would be procured to detect dengue. Strength of doctors and other healthcare professionals at government health facilities, their requirement was discussed.

Accommodation for doctors and staff working in villages would be provided at nearby health centres. The Health Minister said that additional salary has to be given to those posted in far flung villages. Vaccination program will to be conducted as per schedule.