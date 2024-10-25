Even Congress activists are not safe in Telangana: Kaushik Reddy

HYDERABAD

Not only BRS activists, even a section of Congress activists are not safe under the Congress rule, if the killing of BRS and Congress activists are any indication, Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy alleged.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the BRS MLA stated that it was Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy who was accusing the sitting MLA M. Sanjay Kumar, who defected from BRS to Congress, but no case was registered against Mr. Sanjay. Mr. Sanjay had got Mr. Jeevan Reddy’s follower M. Ganga Reddy as his (Sanjay’s) follower Narayan Reddy too was in the contention for the market committee chairman’s post.

He stated that the Congress had gifted the murder of his close follower to Mr. Jeevan Reddy, who had been carrying the party flag in Karimnagar district for the last four decades. Mr. Jeevan Reddy was also demanding the disqualification of the BRS MLA who had defected to the Congress party, Mr. Kaushik Reddy said.

On Mr. Sanjay’s statement that he did not join Congress, the BRS MLA sought to know why the former had attended the Congress meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, and why he had consecrated a portrait of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with milk.