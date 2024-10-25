GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Even Congress activists are not safe in Telangana: Kaushik Reddy

Published - October 25, 2024 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS MLA P. Kaushik Reddy showing a photo where Jagtial MLA M. Sanjay is seen attending a Congress party meeting.

BRS MLA P. Kaushik Reddy showing a photo where Jagtial MLA M. Sanjay is seen attending a Congress party meeting.

HYDERABAD

Not only BRS activists, even a section of Congress activists are not safe under the Congress rule, if the killing of BRS and Congress activists are any indication, Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy alleged.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the BRS MLA stated that it was Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy who was accusing the sitting MLA M. Sanjay Kumar, who defected from BRS to Congress, but no case was registered against Mr. Sanjay. Mr. Sanjay had got Mr. Jeevan Reddy’s follower M. Ganga Reddy as his (Sanjay’s) follower Narayan Reddy too was in the contention for the market committee chairman’s post.

He stated that the Congress had gifted the murder of his close follower to Mr. Jeevan Reddy, who had been carrying the party flag in Karimnagar district for the last four decades. Mr. Jeevan Reddy was also demanding the disqualification of the BRS MLA who had defected to the Congress party, Mr. Kaushik Reddy said.

On Mr. Sanjay’s statement that he did not join Congress, the BRS MLA sought to know why the former had attended the Congress meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, and why he had consecrated a portrait of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with milk.

Published - October 25, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.