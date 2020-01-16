EVDM wing to issue one-time notice to erring hospitals

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing which inspected around 1,000 private hospitals in the corporation limits observed that many of them deviated from rules such as not maintaining fire safety measures. By mid-February, 500 more hospitals would be inspected.

The fire at Shine Children’s Hospital, LB Nagar in October (2019) third week which led to the death of an infant and injuries to a few more raised questions about fire safety measures at private hospitals.

A few days after the fire, the EVDM wing issued e-notices to 1,830 hospitals asking for copies of Fire No Objection Certificate (NoC), Occupancy Certificate, Trade Licence, and two more documents. Of them, 300 were found to be shut down. There after, they started to conduct inspections.

Director of the EVDM wing Vishwajit Kampati said that after wrapping up the inspections, they would issue one-time notices to correct the deviations in 15 to 45days, depending on the size of the hospital. If any hospital does not comply with the rules or correct the deviation, officials would shut down their billing counters without disturbing patient services.

Fire check

Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services department personnel started to collect list of hospitals in the State from District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs). Officials said that they would check if fire safety measures were maintained at hospitals. If the measures were not taken, the hospital managements would be asked to correct it.

As per rules, any commercial building above 15 metres of height should get the NoC from the Fire Services department. If the commercial building is below 15 metres, the NoC should be obtained from the EVDM wing.

However, regardless of whether a hospital building is above or below 15 metres, the Fire Services department personnel would conduct the check.

Regional Fire Officer (Central Region) V Papaiah said that if there were any lapses, they would suggest to the hospitals managements measures to be taken to avert fire. Alongside, the information would be passed to DMHOs. The process of collecting data of hospitals is under way.