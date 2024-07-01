EV&DM to be renamed HYDRA, with expanded purview up to Outer Ring Road

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy asked the civic and urban development officials to chart out the course for reconstitution of the existing Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in line with the proposed geographical expansion of the city up to the Outer Ring Road.

During a review meeting with officials from the Municipal Administration Department, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), and Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, Mr. Revanth issued directions towards hammering out modalities for bringing in 27 municipalities/corporations and 33 village panchayats around the GHMC into the purview of the revamped disaster management wing.

A preliminary decision has been taken during the meeting to rename the reconstituted wing as Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA), and to appoint a DIG-rank officer as its Director and SP-rank officials as additional directors.

The HYDRA will have specially deputed teams from GHMC, HMDA, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), city traffic police and other departments. The restructuring should be such that the wing would work not only during floods and other disasters, but also on normal days for helping the city residents with various issues.

Protection of lakes, water-bodies and government land in the 2,000 square kilometres of the city’s region will be HYDRA’s responsibility. In addition, regulation of hoardings and flexi banners; attending to emergencies relating to drinking water pipelines, drainage lines and power distribution lines; regulation of traffic; and flood management will be part of the department’s brief.

The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari to prepare a draft proposal towards restructuring the department, delineating the staff requirement, duties, funding and responsibilities.

Mr. Revanth also asked officials to expedite the works pertaining to Musi River Development Project.

Going through the presentation by the GHMC about heritage structures housing the City Library, Ayurvedic hospital, Nizamia Observatory and others, he directed the officials to initiate measures for their restoration and development as tourist destinations. He also asked them to explore the possibility of linking them with the Musi River Development project wherever possible.

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, M. Dana Kishore, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, EV&DM Commissioner A.V. Ranganath and HMWS&SB Managing Director Ashok Reddy attended the meeting.