EV registrations in Telangana stable throughout year, highest in November

December 19, 2022 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

Electric vehicle registrations in the State remained stable throughout the year, and while no particular trend of a sharp spike or a drastic fall could be inferred, November witnessed the highest numbers.

As per data obtained from the Road Transport Authority (RTA), up to December 8, there were 31,568 registrations across categories this year. The highest number of EV registrations were in November, days after Diwali. The number stood at 4,258.

The number of four-wheeler EV and two-wheeler EV registrations in that month, too, with a highest of 339 and 3,596, respectively.

Data shows that the number of registered EVs added this year are 27,750 two-wheelers, 2,438 four-wheelers, 336 three-wheelers and 1,044 classified as others.

RTA sources said as of now, the total number of registered EVs plying the roads are 46,937. The thrust in registrations comes after the introduction of the State’s EV policy last year. An increased awareness about the economical aspect of the EVs played a crucial role too.

Interestingly, the registrations did not seem to drop despite the recent scare of EVs reportedly catching fire.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has taken a serious note of such incidents and come down heavily on EV manufacturers for the alleged lapses in safety standards. The Ministry sought to bolster EV battery safety standards, including more stringent safety norms connected to battery cells and chargers, among others. Compliance would be in two phases — the first phase began on December 1 this year and the second is scheduled to begin on March 31, 2023.