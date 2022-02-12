EV maker Atumobile opens new unit

HYDERABAD

12 February 2022 18:31 IST

Atumobile inagurates second factory in Patacheru

Electric vehicle maker Atumobile has expanded its manufacturing capacity by opening a second factory in Patacheru, near here.

Announcing opening of the new unit, the company behind Atum 1.0, a low-speed new generation electric bike, said the capacity has increased from 25,000 units per annum to 3.50 lakhs units per annum. Atumobile had opened its first factory in Patancheru in 2020.

Powered by electricity generating roof ATUM Solar, the new factory is a Net Zero manufacturing facility. It spans an area of 20,000 sq ft and will manufacture Atum 1.0 and new models ready to be in launched, the company said in a release. Founder and MD Vamsi Gaddam said the company wants to launch electric vehicles to meet the expectations of customers of different age groups, including Atum 1.1 with a 50 km speed and Atum 2.0 with a 70 km speed in a few months. The existing product of the company Atum 1.0 has a top speed of 25 km/h.

