Telangana

EV-charging station every 25 km

Energy Minister G. Jagdish Reddy has said that the State government wanted to set up a charging station for every 25 km for electric vehicles (EVs) as part of strengthening charging infrastructure which was the biggest challenge to the segment.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating a two-day EV Trade Expo at Hi-Tex on Friday, Mr. Reddy said EVs were the corner stone of automobile industry in future. Therefore, there was need for sales to pick up in the segment. That will in turn protect environment from pollution.

The State government also focussed on increased use of EVs by giving tax and production incentives. The expos will help in surge in sales and create awareness among customers on market trends.

The Minister went round all the stalls in the exhibition and took a short ride on EVs. EV brands manufactured by Tata, MG and other companies were on display.

The event is organised by The Trade Show Company in association with the State government. Mr. Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary, Energy, and Mr. S. Janaiah, VC and MD of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation, were present.


