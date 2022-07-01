EV charging points to come up at 14 locations in Hyderabad

GHMC joins hands with TSREDCO, aims to cut down carbon emissions

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in coordination with the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), is setting up charging points for electric vehicles at 14 locations within the city limits on a pilot basis.

The EV charging points are being set up as part of the policy by the Central and State governments to cut down carbon emissions, a statement from GHMC said on Friday.

They will be part of 230 EV charging points proposed to be installed at various locations under GHMC. Hundred more points are being proposed within the limits of HMDA, taking the total points planned in the city to 330.

The locations have been chosen by GHMC and HMDA based on a survey on the density of vehicular traffic. Each location will have both high speed and low speed charging facilities.

The initial 14 places where the EV charging points will be set up are Indira Park parking lot, parking lots of KBR Park Gate 1, Gate 3, Gate 6, Tank Bund near Kandukuri Veeresha Lingam statue, Basheerbagh opposite Ohri’s, Gunfoundry near Mahbubia Girls Junior College, municipal parking at Abids GPO, Nanakramguda GHMC sports complex, near Ananya resort of the Mahaveer Harina Vanasthali National Park, Metro Rail office between Shilparamam and Nagole bridge, Uppal Metro Station parking, near Owaisi Hospital at Santosh Nagar, and Taj Tristar Hotel on SD Road.

As per the agreement between the nodal agency TSREDCO and GHMC, the former shall pay Re. 1 to the latter for every unit of electricity consumed at the points, compounded once in three months.

The State government, through its special policy, aims to increase the use of EVs in all categories, including two-wheelers, three- wheelers, buses and cars, by 2030. It also intends to establish an EV manufacturing unit in the State, the note said.

A steering committee has been formed for this, with IT, Transport, TSREDCO, TSSPDCL, TSNPDCL, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, TSRTC and other wings as stakeholders.

The panel determines various aspects of the policy, including operational guidelines, subsidy, public charging facilities, ceiling cost, electricity tariff, charging facilities in RTC, and others.