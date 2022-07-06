EV charging point pilot project gets GHMC panel nod

10 other agenda items approved

The pilot project for installation of Electric Vehicle charging points at 14 locations in the city received the stamp of approval from the GHMC Standing Committee during a meeting on Wednesday.

The project will be implemented through TS Renewable Energy Development Corporation with an agreement for payment of Re. 1 per unit of consumption at the charging station to GHMC.

The panel gave nod for 11 agenda items, including the above-said. Approval was granted for a proposal worth ₹6 crore for widening of the road between Mughal Engineering College and Durga Nagar Junction along with a footpath in Rajendranagar circle, as part of the project to develop model corridor.

A sum of ₹2.19 crore has been sanctioned for renovation, development and sewage diversion works for Nagireddy Kunta lake in Yapral village of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Acquisition of 71 properties for extension of ROB at Fatehnagar and widening of the road has been cleared during the meeting.

Several proposals for maintenance of various lakes under corporate social responsibility too, received nod.

The committee also authorised the GHMC commissioner to enter an MoU with various agencies towards rejuvenation and beautification of 25 lakes within the corporation limits under CSR initiative. Besides, MoUs for maintenance of Malkam Cheruvu and Medikunta Cheruvu in Serilingampally zone have been approved.

The central median and traffic island between Mindspace junction and Rolling Hills in Gachibowli have been given out for private maintenance under CSR initiative for a year.